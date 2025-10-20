Kazakhstan’s Air Astana and Kazakh Tourism keen to enhance visitor growth

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 20. Kazakhstan's Air Astana airline and JSC National Company "Kazakh Tourism" have signed a memorandum of cooperation focused on promoting Kazakhstan’s tourism potential, Trend reports via Air Astana.

According to the company, the collaboration aims to develop joint initiatives to increase inbound tourism to the country. The memorandum marks the beginning of closer cooperation to raise Kazakhstan’s profile on the global tourism map.

“We share a common goal—to make our country even more recognizable and attractive to travelers from around the world,” said Zhanna Shayakhmetova, Vice President for Sales and Marketing at Air Astana.

This partnership aligns with Air Astana’s strategic efforts to grow tourist arrivals in Kazakhstan. So far this year, the airline has significantly expanded its route network, adding over 20 new destinations and increasing the frequency of popular flights.

Air Astana is the flag carrier airline of Kazakhstan and one of the largest airline groups in Central Asia and the Caucasus. Established in 2001 and operating since 2002, it offers both full-service flights under the "Air Astana" brand and low-cost services through its subsidiary "FlyArystan." The airline focuses on high standards of safety and customer service, flying a variety of domestic, regional, and international routes.

JSC «National Company «Kazakh Tourism» is the national company established in 2017 to promote Kazakhstan as a tourist destination, acting as the country's brand manager for tourism. As a subsidiary of the Ministry of Culture and Sports, its primary goals include marketing and promoting the country's tourism potential both domestically and internationally, attracting investment, developing infrastructure, and improving the quality of tourist products and services.

