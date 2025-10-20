Iran maintains mediated contacts with Western parties, spokesperson says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20.​ Iran continues its contacts with Western parties through mediators, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said at a press conference in Tehran on October 20, Trend reports.

Baghaei stressed that these contacts should not be interpreted as Iran entering new negotiations.

“Discussions can only take shape when parties respect each other’s rights. Iran is not at that stage yet. With so many expectations in play, this process cannot yet materialize,” he said.

He added that Iran is closely monitoring Egypt’s participation in each dialogue, as Egypt is one of the guarantors of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The five rounds of indirect talks on Iran's nuclear program took place between Iran and the U.S. on April 12, 19, and 26, and May 11 and 23. Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi acted as mediator in the indirect talks, with the Iranian delegation led by Foreign Minister Sayed Abbas Araghchi and the U.S. delegation led by U.S. Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff. The first, third, and fourth rounds of negotiations took place in Muscat, the capital of Oman, and the second and fifth rounds took place in Rome, the capital of Italy.

On June 22, the U.S. launched military airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities. It is reported that the airstrikes destroyed the Iranian nuclear facilities.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel