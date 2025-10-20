Mine explosion in Azerbaijan’s Khojavand leaves one injured

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20.​ A landmine mine incident has occurred in Taghaverd village of Azerbaijan's liberated Khojavand district, the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) said in a statement, Trend reports.

Ilgar Shirinov, an employee of the agency, who worked as an excavator operator, was injured as a result of an anti-personnel landmine explosion while performing his duties.

The injured person was evacuated from the incident scene and taken to the regional hospital.

The injured person's right leg was amputated at the ankle. His condition is stable.