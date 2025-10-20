EU Council agrees on plan to phase out Russian gas by 2028

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. The EU Council has agreed on its negotiating position for a draft regulation to gradually phase out imports of Russian natural gas, Trend reports.

The regulation proposes a legally binding, stepwise ban on both pipeline and liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports from Russia, with a full prohibition set to take effect from January 1, 2028.

Imports will be prohibited from January 1, 2026, with a transition period allowing some existing contracts to continue: short-term contracts signed before June 17, 2025, may run until June 17, 2026, while long-term contracts may last until the 2028 deadline.

The Council also introduced streamlined customs and authorisation procedures. Imports of non-Russian gas will face lighter documentation requirements, while Russian gas during the transition phase will require more detailed reporting. Mixed LNG shipments must prove the respective shares of Russian and non-Russian gas, allowing only non-Russian quantities to enter the EU. Prior authorisation will be required for certain imports, with exemptions for countries meeting specific criteria.

Member states will be required to submit national diversification plans detailing measures and challenges to reduce reliance on Russian gas, while exemptions apply for those already free from Russian imports. Similar requirements will apply to Russian oil, targeting full discontinuation by 2028.

The regulation also strengthens monitoring and information-sharing mechanisms between national authorities, the EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER), and the European Commission. A review of the regulation’s implementation, including authorisation procedures, will take place within two years of entry into force.

The Council presidency will now begin negotiations with the European Parliament to agree on the final text of the regulation.