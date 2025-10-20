Turkmenistan, Afghanistan reports key progress on regional TAPI gas pipeline

Photo: The Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs of Afghanistan

Afghanistan and Turkmenistan have highlighted significant progress on the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) gas pipeline, with 14 kilometers already completed in Afghanistan. During high-level talks, leaders from both countries reaffirmed their commitment to regional cooperation, economic integration, and expanding an economic corridor linking the two nations

