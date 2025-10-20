Uzbekistan’s Tashkent Airport achieves RA3 status for EU and UK cargo operations

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 20. The cargo terminal of Tashkent International Airport has successfully completed the revalidation of its RA3 international status for two destinations simultaneously: the United Kingdom and European Union countries, Trend reports.

The revalidation was carried out by independent accredited auditors following the relocation of UzCargo in spring 2025 to the new, modern cargo terminal. The RA3 certification confirms that the terminal fully complies with EU and UK aviation security standards for cargo handling, granting it the right to continue preparing cargo and mail for direct flights to these destinations.

Experts highlighted the high level of professionalism demonstrated by the Uzbekistan Airports Aviation Security Department, which was a key factor in the successful revalidation.

The certification is expected to accelerate cargo delivery, streamline logistics chains, reduce both time and financial costs for partners, and increase the airport’s attractiveness for international airlines and logistics companies.

By achieving this milestone, Tashkent—positioning itself as Central Asia’s main aviation hub—has reinforced its role in the global secure supply chain for air cargo to Europe while expanding opportunities for export and transit shipments.

RA3 stands for Regulated Agent Third Country, an international status for entities in non-EU countries that have been validated by the EU to handle air cargo securely. This status allows these entities to become part of the EU's secure air cargo supply chain, ensuring that security controls are applied to shipments destined for the European Union. The validation involves an on-site assessment by an independent EU aviation security validator to ensure compliance with EU standards.

