Azerbaijan shows strong political will and humanitarian commitment under President Ilham Aliyev's leadership – speaker

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20.​ The Azerbaijani people have firsthand experience with humanitarian crises, said Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Trend reports.

In her speech at the 151st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Geneva, Switzerland, during discussions on “Upholding Humanitarian Norms and Supporting Humanitarian Action in Times of Crisis,” Gafarova noted that in the early 1990s, the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict resulted in nearly 1 million Azerbaijani refugees and internally displaced persons. For a population of 8 million at the time, this was a major tragedy.

She added that through sustained national efforts and support from international partners, Azerbaijan was able to meet the urgent needs of the displaced population.

Following the restoration of the country’s territorial integrity in 2020, Azerbaijan launched large-scale reconstruction and rehabilitation projects in the liberated territories.

The Speaker stated that the return process has now begun, and today, more than 50,000 people live, work, and study in these areas. This demonstrates the strong political will of our country and our commitment to humanitarian action under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

