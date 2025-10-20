Latvia set to join EU general affairs council meeting in Luxembourg

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. Parliamentary Secretary of the Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Artjoms Uršulskis to attend European Union General Affairs Council in Luxembourg on October 21, 2025, Trend reports.

The meeting will prepare for the upcoming European Council session on October 23–24, where heads of state and government will discuss key topics including European security and defense, competitiveness, migration, and housing affordability, as well as the situation in the Middle East.

Ministers will also hold the first debate on the next EU multiannual financial framework, focusing on horizontal aspects of the budget and measures to strengthen Europe’s competitiveness.

The agenda further includes a discussion on the rule of law situation in Hungary, and on ongoing efforts to simplify EU regulations.

Furthermore, participants will take part in an informal exchange on the upcoming European Commission initiative “European Democracy Shield,” expected to be launched in November.

The General Affairs Council addresses cross-cutting EU policy issues such as enlargement negotiations, preparations for European Council meetings, the multiannual budget, as well as rule of law, institutional, and administrative matters.