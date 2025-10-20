Uzbekistan’s Centrum Air set to launch direct Tashkent–Ulan-Ude flights

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 20. Starting November 30, 2025, Centrum Air will begin operating direct flights between the capitals of Uzbekistan and Russian's Buryatia, Trend reports.

Flights on the Tashkent–Ulan-Ude route will be held once a week, every Thursday.

Centrum Air is a privately owned airline founded in 2023 and headquartered in Tashkent. As of August 2025, its fleet consisted of 11 aircraft. The airline was launched as part of a strategic initiative by the Government of Uzbekistan and provides a broad range of scheduled and charter services, connecting passengers to numerous international destinations, including China, Egypt, Russia, Germany, Israel, Qatar, Kazakhstan, and Türkiye