Azerbaijani defense minister visits Uzbekistan (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. At the invitation of the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Lieutenant General Shukhrat Khalmukhamedov, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov left for Samarkand on October 20 to participate in Distinguished Visitors Day of the "Unity-2025" (Birlik-2025) exercise, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense told Trend.

Colonel General Hasanov met with his Uzbek counterpart in Samarkand.

The parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation in the military, military-technical, and military-educational spheres and highlighted the importance of holding joint exercises to exchange experience.

At the meeting, which was also attended by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Uzbekistan Huseyn Guliyev, the current level of military cooperation between the two countries was commended, and a detailed exchange of views was held on the expansion of the cooperation.

