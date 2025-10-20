Kazakhstan spotlights major GovTech and AI co-op potential with Azerbaijan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 20. Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan have significant potential for developing cooperation in the field of IT technologies and artificial intelligence (AI), Deputy Head of the Department for Protection and Development of Entrepreneurship at the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy Daniyar Meirbekov told media, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

“The potential for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in the field of IT technologies is truly great, and a lot is actually being done in this direction,” Meirbekov said.

According to him, Kazakhstan intends to implement AI in all sectors of the economy over the next three years.

Meirbekov recalled that the Alem.AI Center has been opened in the country and a Council on Artificial Intelligence under the President of Kazakhstan has been established.

“The council includes experts from all over the world, and all this provides a strong foundation for the implementation of AI initiatives,” the ministry representative noted.

He also said that the largest supercomputer in Central Asia has been launched in Kazakhstan.

“Everything is being done to properly utilize artificial intelligence for development,” Meirbekov added.

According to him, special attention is being paid to human capital development.

“Based on training programs for people aged 12 to 18, courses are being implemented on artificial intelligence, including using AI for video editing and working with AI agents. After that, young people can continue their studies at universities and then realize their potential in R&D laboratories in cooperation with global big tech companies,” he explained.

Speaking about the prospects of bilateral cooperation, Meirbekov highlighted the possibility of collaboration in the creation of language models.

“I spoke about KAZ LLM. Considering that our countries share a similar language group, this experience can be used to develop a similar model for the Azerbaijani language, as well as for other Turkic languages,” he said.

In addition, he emphasized significant prospects in the field of digital public services.

“Both countries are making good progress in this area. Azerbaijan has the ASAN service—the Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations. I see great potential here for experience exchange and joint project implementation,” Meirbekov concluded.

