Azerbaijan amplifies oil exports to Netherlands in 9M2025
From January through September 2025, Azerbaijan exported 223,300 tons of crude oil and petroleum products worth $126.5 million to the Netherlands. This represents an 18.4% increase in value and a 32.2% rise in volume year-on-year. In the same period of 2024, exports totaled 169,000 tons valued at $106.8 million.
