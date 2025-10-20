Azerbaijani delegation takes part in the EU high-level meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. On October 20, a special high-level meeting on "Interregional Security and Connectivity" was held in Luxembourg, organized by the European Union, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The meeting included sessions devoted to issues of security, stability and sustainability in the Black Sea region, as well as interregional relations.

The meeting was attended by the High Representative of the European Union Kaja Kallas, Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, Commissioner for International Cooperation Joseph Sikela, foreign ministers of the Member States, as well as high-ranking officials from the Eastern Partnership countries, Türkiye and Central Asian countries.

The Republic of Azerbaijan was represented at the meeting by a delegation headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yalcin Rafiyev.

The Deputy Minister, drawing attention to the country's position on the issues under discussion, emphasized the importance of establishing peace and security in the region in order to unlock the development potential of the vast Black Sea region, which includes Azerbaijan, and the importance of the ongoing peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

It was noted that Azerbaijan, located on important transport corridors connecting the Black Sea region with the South Caucasus and Central Asia, is a reliable partner for the European Union in the areas of transport, energy and digital connectivity, and that strengthening economic and investment cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU in this area will allow for more effective use of the existing potential.