Next meeting of Board of Trustees of the Turkish-Azerbaijani University held (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. The 5th meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Türkiye-Azerbaijan University was held on October 20, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijan's Ministry of Science and Education.

The meeting was attended by a delegation led by the Chairman of the Turkish Council of Higher Education, Erol Ozvar, who is visiting Azerbaijan, as well as the rectors of Hacettepe University, Istanbul Technical University, and Middle East Technical University, who are involved in the activities of the Turkish-Azerbaijani University.

The meeting discussed the annual report of the Türkiye-Azerbaijan University and its development prospects. Participants exchanged views on further improving the university's operations and deepening bilateral cooperation.

Then, Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev and Chairman of the Council of Higher Education Erol Ozvar met with students who entered the Turkish-Azerbaijani University this year.

Затем министр науки и образования Эмин Амруллаев и председатель Совета по высшему образованию Эрол Озвар встретились со студентами, поступившими в этом году в Турецко-Азербайджанский университет.