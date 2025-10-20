Azerbaijan reveals its businesswomen's soft lending volume in 9M2025
In the first nine months of 2025, 420 women entrepreneurs received 24 million manat ($14.16 million) in concessional loans. 125 young entrepreneurs were granted 7.9 million manat ($4.66 million). In total, the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund issued over 31.9 million manat ($18.82 million) in support.
