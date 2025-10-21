Iran’s FM, UN Chief discuss regional stability, Gaza and Yemen Situation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi held a phone conversation with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, to discuss regional developments, including the situation in Gaza and Yemen, Trend reports, citing the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

During the conversation, Araghchi stressed the responsibility of the international community to prevent continued violations of the ceasefire by the Israeli regime and to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza. He also addressed the situation in Yemen, condemning the Israeli regime's aggression.

Araghchi underscored the importance of continued cooperation with the UN to help establish stability in Yemen and safeguard regional security. Guterres for his part thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran for its efforts in these matters and called for continued diplomatic consultations to achieve stability and security in Yemen and the broader region.