Azerbaijan, Iran discuss current state of bilateral relations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. On October 20, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov visited the Islamic Republic of Iran and held meetings with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of this country Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Adviser to the President of Iran on Political Affairs Mehdi Sanaei and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi, Trend reports.

The current state of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Iran, in particular the visits of the Iranian President to Azerbaijan, as well as prospects for the development of friendly and good-neighborly relations between the two countries in accordance with the new stage of relations based on the important agreements reached between President Ilham Aliyev and President Masoud Pezeshkian during these visits, were discussed at the meetings.

The parties noted the importance of continuing dialogue aimed at strengthening security and stability in the region, as well as expanding cooperation based on deep historical, religious, and cultural ties.

An exchange of views on the progress of energy, transport, infrastructure and logistics projects between the two countries, issues of cooperation in the Caspian Sea, as well as other topics of interest in the region took place during the discussions.

In addition, the parties discussed issues arising from the agenda of Azerbaijan’s current chairmanship of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA).