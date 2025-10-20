Art Weekend: Baku gearing up to take center stage as heart of cultural initiative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. An art festival organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and IDEA Public Union, in partnership with the Ministry of Culture, will be held in Baku from October 31 through November 2, Trend reports.

The project's author and initiator is Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Founder of IDEA Leyla Aliyeva.

The aim of this endeavor is to unveil Baku as a vibrant tapestry of global culture—a city where the threads of tradition intertwine with the fabric of modernity, weaving together a kaleidoscope of ideas that spark inspiration in the hearts of future generations.

Over the span of three days, art enthusiasts can expect a weekend that promises to be a breath of fresh air and a real eye-opener.

"Fly to Baku. Art Weekend. Sense the Future NOW" will set the city ablaze with a whirlwind of creativity, emotion, and energy all weekend long.

Water, a symbol of resilience, renewal, and collective memory, has been chosen as the central theme of the Art Weekend, nurturing a vibrant tapestry of conversation with the global art realm, and this decision is woven with intention.

Water is like a wellspring of creative energy, reflecting the tides of change and acting as a bridge that connects us to the great outdoors.



At the end of the day, when you get right down to it, water will be the beating heart of the Art Weekend’s concept, touching on philosophical, artistic, and ecological aspects all in one fell swoop.

During the festival, visitors will experience exhibitions, presentations, lectures, workshops, musical sessions, guided tours, street art projects, and immersive street theater performances in Baku.

The festival will span multiple art venues across the city, including the Heydar Aliyev Center, Icherisheher, Museum of Modern Art, Museum of Stone Chronicle, Samad Vurghun Azerbaijani State Russian Drama Theater, Baku Puppet Theatre, Republican Center for the Development of Children and Youth, Magsud Ibrahimbayov Creative Center, QGallery, Baku House of Photography, YARAT Contemporary Art Space, Azerbaijan Painting Museum, Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts, Nine Senses Art Center, and other locations.

