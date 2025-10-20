Azerbaijan's trade with U.S. achieves landmark level in 9M2025

Trade between Azerbaijan and the United States totaled $1 billion from January to September 2025, marking a 3.8% increase year-on-year. The U.S. ranked as Azerbaijan’s 6th-largest trade partner during this period. While Azerbaijani exports to the U.S. declined, imports from the U.S. rose significantly, reaching nearly $962 million.

