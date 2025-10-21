Uzbekistan, Cyprus pledge to enhance partnership across various spheres

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 21. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov held a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus Constantinos Kombos to discuss ways to further expand bilateral cooperation, the Uzbek FM wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

“We discussed prospects for enhancing cooperation between Uzbekistan and Cyprus in many spheres. Agreed to further facilitate active dialogue and explore new areas of mutually beneficial partnership,” Saidov stated.

He added that the parties also exchanged views on current regional and international developments, reaffirming their commitment to constructive engagement and shared values of peace, stability, and mutual respect.