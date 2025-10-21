IMF forecasts improved external balance for Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. Tajikistan’s current account balance is expected to remain in surplus this year, supported by robust economic growth, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in its latest regional outlook, Trend reports.

According to the IMF, the country’s current account balance is projected at 3.4 percent of GDP in 2025, a sharp improvement from the 0.9 percent forecast in April.

For 2026, the balance is expected to turn slightly negative at –0.4 percent, compared to a previously projected deficit of –2.1 percent, before stabilizing at –2.0 percent by 2030.

The positive revision reflects Tajikistan’s stronger-than-expected economic expansion, with growth now projected at 7.5 percent in 2025, up from the 6.7 percent forecast in April. Growth is expected to moderate to 5.5 percent in 2026 and stabilize at 4.5 percent by 2030.

By comparison, the IMF raised its overall outlook for the Middle East and Central Asia region, projecting a current account balance of 1.1 percent of GDP in 2025, up from a slight deficit of –0.1 percent in the April outlook. Regional balances are expected to moderate to 0.6 percent in 2026 and 0.5 percent by 2030.