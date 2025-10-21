EBRD reveals new snapshot of its project portfolio in Azerbaijan
The EBRD continues to actively support Azerbaijan's economic development and the implementation of projects in various sectors.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy