Uzbekistan, China expand cooperation in strategic energy sector

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 21. Chairman of the Board of Uzbekistan National Power Networks JSC, Dadajon Isakulov, met with Wu Lei, Chairman of China’s Shanghai Electric Group Co., Ltd., to discuss prospects for expanding cooperation in the energy sector, Trend reports.

The meeting focused on advancing bilateral collaboration, modernizing Uzbekistan’s power infrastructure, and introducing innovative solutions. During the discussions, the Chinese delegation was briefed on Uzbekistan’s ongoing energy reforms, the implementation of market mechanisms in the sector, and key directions of state policy aimed at ensuring a stable and reliable electricity supply.

The parties exchanged views on modernizing electricity transmission networks, equipping high-voltage substations with advanced technology, digitalizing dispatch control systems, and gradually implementing smart grid solutions. They also explored opportunities for joint projects in renewable energy, particularly in solar and wind power.

Representatives of “Shanghai Electric Group Co., Ltd.” highlighted the strong investment potential of Uzbekistan’s energy market and expressed readiness to establish joint production facilities, increase local content, and develop long-term partnerships. The company also proposed high-efficiency power equipment, modern industrial solutions, and advanced digital management platforms.

Bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and China continues to grow dynamically. In the previous fiscal year, trade turnover exceeded $14 billion, marking a 23 percent increase since the beginning of 2025. This steady expansion underscores the strengthening partnership and reaffirms China’s position as one of Uzbekistan’s most important and reliable economic partners