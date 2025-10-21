Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 21

Economy Materials 21 October 2025 09:27 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 21, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 45 currencies went up compared to October 20.

The official rate for $1 is 571,101 rials, while one euro is valued at 665,697 rials. On October 20, the euro was priced at 672,833 rials.

Currency

Rial on October 21

Rial on October 20

1 US dollar

USD

571,101

577,728

1 British pound

GBP

766,523

775,179

1 Swiss franc

CHF

721,238

725,707

1 Swedish króna

SEK

60,674

61,223

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

56,856

57,467

1 Danish krone

DKK

89,128

90,178

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,497

6,564

1 UAE Dirham

AED

155,507

157,312

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,867,109

1,889,323

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

202,354

205,009

100 Japanese yen

JPY

379,258

383,843

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,521

74,369

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,484,330

1,502,299

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

407,038

411,710

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

328,425

330,781

1 South African rand

ZAR

33,122

33,260

1 Turkish lira

TRY

13,613

13,788

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,064

7,114

1 Qatari rial

QAR

156,896

158,716

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,584

44,083

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

372,158

374,656

1 Saudi rial

SAR

152,294

154,061

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,518,886

1,536,511

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

441,611

445,724

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

468,258

473,452

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

18,855

19,077

1 Myanman kyat

MMK

272

275

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

405,878

410,027

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

105,182

106,293

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

80,211

81,065

100 Thai baht

THB

1,754,026

1,766,171

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

135,127

136,699

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

402,077

406,245

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

805,502

814,849

1 euro

EUR

665,697

672,833

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

106,096

107,569

1 Georgian lari

GEL

210,636

213,603

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

34,501

34,857

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,590

8,694

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

167,702

169,167

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

335,934

339,651

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

981,495

993,945

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

62,075

62,687

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

163,282

165,065

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,781

2,831

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one-euro costs 844,575 rials and $1 costs 724,560 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 819,975 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 703,456 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.03-1.06 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.20-1.23 million rials.

