Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 21, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 45 currencies went up compared to October 20.

The official rate for $1 is 571,101 rials, while one euro is valued at 665,697 rials. On October 20, the euro was priced at 672,833 rials.

Currency Rial on October 21 Rial on October 20 1 US dollar USD 571,101 577,728 1 British pound GBP 766,523 775,179 1 Swiss franc CHF 721,238 725,707 1 Swedish króna SEK 60,674 61,223 1 Norwegian krone NOK 56,856 57,467 1 Danish krone DKK 89,128 90,178 1 Indian rupee INR 6,497 6,564 1 UAE Dirham AED 155,507 157,312 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,867,109 1,889,323 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 202,354 205,009 100 Japanese yen JPY 379,258 383,843 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,521 74,369 1 Omani rial OMR 1,484,330 1,502,299 1 Canadian dollar CAD 407,038 411,710 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 328,425 330,781 1 South African rand ZAR 33,122 33,260 1 Turkish lira TRY 13,613 13,788 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,064 7,114 1 Qatari rial QAR 156,896 158,716 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,584 44,083 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 372,158 374,656 1 Saudi rial SAR 152,294 154,061 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,518,886 1,536,511 1 Singapore dollar SGD 441,611 445,724 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 468,258 473,452 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 18,855 19,077 1 Myanman kyat MMK 272 275 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 405,878 410,027 1 Libyan dinar LYD 105,182 106,293 1 Chinese yuan CNY 80,211 81,065 100 Thai baht THB 1,754,026 1,766,171 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 135,127 136,699 1,000 South Korean won KRW 402,077 406,245 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 805,502 814,849 1 euro EUR 665,697 672,833 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 106,096 107,569 1 Georgian lari GEL 210,636 213,603 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 34,501 34,857 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,590 8,694 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 167,702 169,167 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 335,934 339,651 100 Philippine pesos PHP 981,495 993,945 1 Tajik somoni TJS 62,075 62,687 1 Turkmen manat TMT 163,282 165,065 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,781 2,831

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one-euro costs 844,575 rials and $1 costs 724,560 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 819,975 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 703,456 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.03-1.06 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.20-1.23 million rials.

