Kazakhstan initiates scientific verification of urea manufacturing project

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 21. Kazakhstan has initiated the scientific verification phase of its future urea production project, aimed at boosting domestic fertilizer supply and enhancing export potential, Trend reports via KazMunayGas.

KMG PetroChem LLP, a subsidiary of KazMunayGas, is partnering with the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan to assess the effectiveness and agronomic value of domestically produced urea.

The collaboration seeks to provide a scientifically grounded evaluation of the fertilizer's performance, ensuring that Kazakh farmers will have access to high-quality, locally produced urea. The broader goal is to not only meet domestic demand but also to strengthen Kazakhstan’s position in international fertilizer markets.

As part of the initiative, the parties signed an agreement focused on the integration of domestic urea into Kazakhstan’s agro-industrial sector. Under the agreement, National Academy of Sciences will carry out a comprehensive assessment of the urea’s agronomic and economic effectiveness, conduct laboratory testing on soil and crops, and prepare scientific reports with practical recommendations.

Field trials began in 2025, covering approximately 600 hectares across various agro-climatic zones of Kazakhstan. The data gathered during the harvest season will serve as a basis for final scientific conclusions and recommendations for optimal fertilizer use.