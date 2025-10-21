Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
President Ilham Aliyev, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attend presentation of "Middle Corridor Development" joint project (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 21 October 2025 12:11 (UTC +04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attend presentation of "Middle Corridor Development" joint project (PHOTO)
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Emin Aliyev
ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 21. On October 21, the "Middle Corridor Development" (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route) joint project was presented with the participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports.

The heads of state received detailed information about the project.

The Middle Corridor, as the main transport-logistics route connecting China and Central Asian countries with European states, plays a strategic role in strengthening regional and intercontinental trade. It was noted that shipments from China to Azerbaijan are steadily increasing and are projected to triple by 2030 compared to current levels, further underscoring the project’s importance.

The heads of state were also informed about specific steps and initiatives aimed at increasing the efficiency and competitiveness of the Middle Corridor.

Will be updated

