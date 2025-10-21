TotalEnergies completes sale of GreenFlex to Oteis

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. TotalEnergies has reached an agreement with the French consulting and engineering group Oteis for the sale of its sustainable consultancy and solutions affiliate, GreenFlex, Trend reports.

The divestment aligns with TotalEnergies’ strategy to concentrate its activities on energy production and supply.

Oteis Conseil & Ingénierie, which employs over 800 people across France and Europe, specializes in construction, water and development, infrastructure, and industry. The acquisition of GreenFlex builds on Oteis’ record of successfully integrating new teams and expanding expertise in high-growth sectors.

By acquiring GreenFlex, Oteis aims to strengthen its position as a key player in sustainability and the energy transition, combining GreenFlex’s know-how in environmental and social consultancy, low-carbon performance, and transition financing with its own engineering capabilities.

For GreenFlex’s employees, the deal opens new opportunities for expansion while continuing to support clients in achieving sustainability goals, decarbonization, and improved energy efficiency.

Even after the sale, TotalEnergies will remain one of GreenFlex’s major clients under a new contract for the production of French Energy Saving Certificates (CEEs).

The transaction remains subject to customary conditions, including the consultation of employee representatives and approval by competition authorities.