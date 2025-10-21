Azercosmos discloses its decade-long business portfolio volume

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. Azercosmos space agency formed a business portfolio worth $10 million in 2024 - 10 years after the launch of its satellite, which is one of the last decade's top breakthroughs, Fuad Aslanov, deputy chairman of the agency's board, said at the event "Opportunities from Space: 10 Years of the Contribution of Our Space Observation to Socio-Economic Development", Trend reports.

He noted that more than 100 commercial projects have been implemented through the Geographic Information Systems Center, established in 2022.

"In the last 10 years, we have not only collected geographic data, but also worked on digital solutions. Currently, several of our digital solutions are fully ready for use," the agency official explained.

Aslanov provided information about some of them.

"The first is FarmUp. As the name suggests, it is an important platform for determining arable land, measuring productivity and providing forecasts in agriculture. We believe that in the future, this platform will make a great contribution to the insurance and boost the efficiency of agricultural land use.

The second platform is Platterra. Based on artificial intelligence, it allows us to accurately determine water basins, arable and forest areas, and conduct analysis and reviews based on this data.

Third, the WebGis platform creates conditions for optimal decision-making by adding both geographic location data and users' own analysis and reviews. Currently, we are observing great demand for this platform," he mentioned.

Aslanov also spoke about the Climate Report system.

"This is also a solution based on artificial intelligence and allows us to observe climate changes occurring as a result of both natural and anthropogenic (related to human activity) impacts. This system is of great importance for state and international organizations in terms of a deeper understanding of the processes taking place and identifying their root causes.

Satellite technologies are not only a tool for information, analytics and strategic decision-making. This is also a path leading to new, flexible and innovative collaborations. We invite everyone to cooperate on this path and believe that together we will be able to solve many of the challenges ahead and introduce new products and approaches," he pointed out.

