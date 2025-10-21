Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijani, Armenian parliament speakers meet in Geneva

Politics Materials 21 October 2025 13:30 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani, Armenian parliament speakers meet in Geneva

Follow Trend on

Alish Abdulla
Alish Abdulla
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. A bilateral meeting of the Speakers of the Parliaments of Azerbaijan and Armenia was held in Geneva within the framework of the 151st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), a source in the Azerbaijani parliament told Trend.

During the discussions, the speakers welcomed the agreements reached at the Washington summit and the measures taken to normalize relations.

The speakers highlighted the importance of continuing constructive dialogue and expressed their readiness to support confidence-building measures at the parliamentary level.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more