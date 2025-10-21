Azerbaijani, Armenian parliament speakers meet in Geneva

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. A bilateral meeting of the Speakers of the Parliaments of Azerbaijan and Armenia was held in Geneva within the framework of the 151st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), a source in the Azerbaijani parliament told Trend.

During the discussions, the speakers welcomed the agreements reached at the Washington summit and the measures taken to normalize relations.

The speakers highlighted the importance of continuing constructive dialogue and expressed their readiness to support confidence-building measures at the parliamentary level.

