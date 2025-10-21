Paris celebrating Azerbaijan's Victory Day and Uzeyir Hajibeyli's 140th birthday (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21.​ Paris, France, sponsored a musical performance commemorating November 8—Victory Day and the 140th anniversary of the birth of acclaimed Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli—at the Temple Montparnasse Plaisance concert hall, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora told ​Trend.

The event was organized by the French-Azerbaijani Dialogue Association with the support of the Azerbaijan Diaspora Support Fund.

The event’s host, renowned French journalist and publicist Jean-Michel Brun, shared his impressions of Shusha, highlighting the heroism of the Azerbaijani Army, the spiritual and historical significance of Victory Day, and the global importance of Uzeyir Hajibeyli’s musical heritage.

The “Trio Avey” ensemble, featuring Agharahim Guliyev (flute), Azusa Loising (piano), and Laure Volpato (cello), performed works by Azerbaijani and Western European classical composers, including Uzeyir Hajibeyli, Fikret Amirov, Johann Sebastian Bach, and Azusa Loising.

Azerbaijani artist Rovshan Guliyev (Rovshan Nur), who resides in Estonia, created paintings live during the event, symbolizing the unifying power of art and national pride.

The concert blossomed as a vibrant stage, illuminating the rich tapestry of Azerbaijan’s history, culture, and art for the world to behold.

