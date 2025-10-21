Uzbekistan advances tech ambitions with 2nd phase of IT Park in Tashkent

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 21. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the IT Park in the Mirzo-Ulugbek district of the capital and took part in the groundbreaking ceremony for the second phase of the project, Trend reports.

Two years ago, under the first phase funded with $200 million in investments, six office buildings of 20–25 floors each and a modern congress hall were constructed on an area of approximately 4 hectares.

Currently, the IT Park hosts 3,200 resident companies, employing over 14,000 specialists. Last year, the total services provided by the residents reached $1.6 billion, and by the end of this year, this figure is expected to exceed $2.5 billion. For the first time, the export of services is projected to surpass $1 billion.

According to the Uzbekistan 2030 Strategy, over 300,000 young people are expected to gain high-paying jobs in the IT sector. International experts estimate Uzbekistan’s potential in artificial intelligence alone at $10 billion.

“I am confident that this major initiative, which we launch today, will make a significant contribution to achieving our ambitious goals and further strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation between Uzbekistan and foreign investors,” the President said.

Under the project, the IT Park’s area will expand 1.5 times. In partnership with the Saudi company Data Volt, a 12-megawatt data center worth $150 million will be built. In subsequent phases, an additional $3 billion in investments is planned, increasing the total capacity to 500 megawatts.

Moreover, six new buildings will be constructed, including the Artificial Intelligence Center, the Space and Future Technologies Center, two 20-story office buildings, as well as a service and commercial center.

The complex is set to become a modern “Artificial Intelligence Hub”, built on advanced technologies, innovation, and knowledge.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev laid a capsule at the foundation of the second phase of the IT Park project, officially marking the start of construction.