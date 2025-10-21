Azerbaijan and Iran harmonizing frequencies for their mobile communication networks (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. A meeting on the coordination of mobile communication networks between Azerbaijan and Iran was held in Tehran, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport told Trend.

The meeting was attended by specialists from the ministry, the Agency for Information and Communication Technologies, the State Radio Frequencies Administration, and mobile communication operators.

The complexities surrounding the governance of both current and future mobile communication infrastructures in the border regions of Azerbaijan and Iran were extensively deliberated during the meeting, culminating in the establishment of requisite technical accords.



Furthermore, the initiatives undertaken pursuant to the accords established in Baku from June 10 through 12, 2025, regarding television and FM radio transmission, as well as the allocation of the 700/800 MHz frequency bands, were deliberated.



A strategic decision has been executed to sustain collaborative engagement on the aforementioned matters.

To note, the 700/800 MHz frequency bands are ranges of the radio spectrum used for a variety of communication systems, including public safety (police, fire, EMS), commercial wireless services like 4G and 5G mobile broadband, and some private radio systems. These bands are known for good propagation characteristics, allowing signals to travel long distances and penetrate buildings, making them ideal for both wide-area coverage and in-building use.

