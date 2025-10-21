Lithuanian FM set to visit Japan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. Lithuania’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Kęstutis Budrys will pay a working visit to Japan on October 22–23, Trend reports.

As a part of the visit, Minister Budrys will meet with Japan’s new Minister for Foreign Affairs, Toshimitsu Motegi, and take part in the international conference UMAC 2025 (Mine Action Conference), jointly organized by the governments of Japan and partner countries

Moreover, Minister Budrys will join a roundtable discussion with representatives of Japanese think tanks to discuss current global security challenges. He will meet with leaders of Japan’s business and economic organizations to explore opportunities for cooperation in future development projects.

In addition, the Lithuanian foreign minister will hold meetings with Akihiko Tanaka, President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Lithuania’s honorary consuls in Japan, former Japanese ambassadors to Lithuania, and representatives of the Lithuanian community in Japan.