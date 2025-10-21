Moody’s upgrades outlook for Uzbekistan's Impex Insurance
Moody’s Ratings has affirmed the B3 local and foreign currency insurance financial strength ratings (IFSR) of Uzbekistan's Impex Insurance JSC and upgraded the outlook from stable to positive.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy