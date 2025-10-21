Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan have immense potential in developing energy sector - President Ilham Aliyev (FULL SPEECH)

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 21. Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have immense potential in developing the energy sector, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the second meeting of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Supreme Interstate Council, Trend reports.

Speech by President Ilham Aliyev

- Thank you, dear Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich, dear friends.

First and foremost, I would like to thank you, Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich, for your hospitality and for the invitation to pay a state visit to fraternal Kazakhstan.

As you have noted, we have had the opportunity, both yesterday and today, to exchange views on a number of issues of our bilateral agenda, as well as many regional and international policy matters. I am pleased with the complete alignment of our views on the topics we have discussed, and with our shared commitment to strengthening our allied cooperation.

I would also like to congratulate you and the entire fraternal people of Kazakhstan on the great successes in the country's notable socioeconomic development and the enhancement of Kazakhstan's role and authority in the international arena. We, as your friends and brothers, sincerely rejoice in this and are confident that under your leadership Kazakhstan will continue to follow the path of development and the implementation of an independent foreign policy based on national interests.

I would also like to express my gratitude for your assessment of the peace process in the South Caucasus region. Throughout the many years of occupation of our lands, Kazakhstan consistently expressed support for Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, both bilaterally and through signed documents, as well as through Kazakhstan's position in international organizations. We have always felt this support and are very grateful for that.

Today, a new stage is beginning — I would even say that it has already begun — an era of peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The initialing of a peace agreement less than two years after the last clashes testifies to the fact that both countries have demonstrated a significant level of political will. And, of course, the role of US President Donald Trump in the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia deserves the highest recognition.

The Washington summit on August 8 effectively put an end to the long-standing conflict, opening up great prospects for development, including in the broader regional context, of the Eurasian continent.

We also exchanged views during a short presentation on the Middle Corridor, and we will continue discussions in this direction today. The opening of the Zangezur Corridor will significantly increase transport and logistics capacity in the coming years.

The Intergovernmental Commission recently held a meeting, and it was also very positive. Significant results have been achieved in strengthening trade and economic ties. Our trade turnover is growing, and we are very pleased with that, of course. The joint investment fund we established also has tremendous potential. Several projects are already underway, some concrete projects are under review, along with proposals for joint financing through the joint investment fund.

I would also like to express my gratitude for the support in the restoration of the Garabagh region. The Kurmangazy Children’s Creativity Center is now fully operational. We inaugurated it together, and we are very grateful for Kazakhstan’s gift in the development and restoration of the Garabagh region. Around 100 children are currently studying at this center. Of course, in addition to its practical functionality, it serves as yet another hub for Kazakh-Azerbaijani friendship.

Regarding humanitarian cooperation, I would like to note the fact that Kazakhstan Culture Days in Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan Culture Days in Kazakhstan were held last year and the year before. I believe that such events should be regular and permanent. Perhaps we could develop a roadmap for cultural cooperation so that cultural days are regularly held in both our capitals and throughout the regions.

We also have immense potential in developing the energy sector, using both conventional and renewable energy sources. Last November, we signed a trilateral agreement to build a Caspian subsea electric cable. I trust we will also discuss this topic today.

All in all, the agenda is quite extensive. It covers virtually all key areas of cooperation.

I would like to once again express my gratitude for the hospitality, for your warm and friendly attitude toward Azerbaijan, and for personally overseeing all matters related to our bilateral cooperation. Thank you.