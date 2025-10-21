Iran's Central Bank pulls back curtain on nationwide exports and imports

Iran exported 61.3 million tons of non-gas condensate products worth $20.9 billion in the first five months of the current Iranian year (March 21–August 22, 2025). During the same period, the country imported 15.2 million tons of goods valued at $23 billion.

