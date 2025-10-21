Azerbaijan set to manufacture multi-purpose satellites for worldwide use

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. Azerbaijan will produce satellites itself within the Azersky-2 project for foreign countries, Acting Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azercosmos Space Agency, Dunay Badirkhanov said at the event "Opportunities from Space: 10 Years of the Contribution of Our Space Observation to Socio-Economic Development", Trend reports.

He noted that a relevant company has been established for this.

"The purpose of this is the production of spacecraft. First of all, Azerbaijan's own satellites will be produced. We also plan to use these opportunities to produce satellites of various purposes in Azerbaijan for the region and the world.

Bringing the production of satellites to Azerbaijan is not only the development of the space sector, but it is an indicator of the growth of technological potential in Azerbaijan in general," Badirkhanov underlined.

