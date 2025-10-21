Iran's Tehran Refining Company plots to improve quality through investments
Iran’s Tehran Oil Refining Company will invest $3.5 billion to upgrade gasoline quality to Euro 5 standards. A new CCR unit will increase output by 1.5 million liters per day. Additional 500,000 liters per day will be added through new heavy and light naphtha units.
