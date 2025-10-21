Iran's Tehran Refining Company plots to improve quality through investments

Iran’s Tehran Oil Refining Company will invest $3.5 billion to upgrade gasoline quality to Euro 5 standards. A new CCR unit will increase output by 1.5 million liters per day. Additional 500,000 liters per day will be added through new heavy and light naphtha units.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register