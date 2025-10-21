Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan aim to raise bilateral trade turnover to $1B in the near future - President Tokayev

Politics Materials 21 October 2025 15:01 (UTC +04:00)
Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan aim to raise bilateral trade turnover to $1B in the near future - President Tokayev

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 21. Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan aim to raise their bilateral trade turnover to $1 billion in the near future, said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a joint press statement with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

He added, “It is gratifying that the comprehensive program for the development of bilateral cooperation (between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan – ed.) is being implemented steadily. During the talks, special attention was given to expanding trade and economic ties, and it was agreed to take the necessary measures to double the bilateral trade turnover in the near future and bring it to $1 billion.”

