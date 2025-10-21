Azerbaijan's State Maritime and Port Agency participates in IMO session (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. The delegation of the State Maritime and Port Agency (SMPA) of Azerbaijan took part in the 2nd extraordinary session of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Committee on Marine Environment Protection held in London, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport told Trend.

The event was attended by Advisor to the Chairman of the Board Habil Abbasov and Head of the Marine Environment Protection Department Farid Murtuzov.

The session discussed the proposed amendments to Annex VI of the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships of 1973, the IMO "Net Zero Framework", reports of working groups and work plans, and made relevant decisions.

Within the framework of the event, an agreement was reached to postpone the continuation of discussions on the adoption of the "Net Zero Framework" for one year.

Over this period, member states will continue to work towards a consensus on the IMO "Net Zero Framework".

Abbasov emphasized the importance of the session and spoke about the importance of the decisions taken by the committee to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from ships.

He said that the postponement of the continuation of discussions for a year to revise the draft document is considered an important step.

