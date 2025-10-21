Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
President Ilham Aliyev highlights Kazakhstan’s unwavering support for Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity

Politics Materials 21 October 2025 12:55 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Emin Aliyev
ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 21. President Ilham Aliyev emphasized Kazakhstan’s steadfast support for Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, Trend reports.

Speaking at the second meeting of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Supreme Interstate Council, President Ilham Aliyev stated: “For many years, when our lands were under occupation, Kazakhstan consistently expressed support for Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Both in bilateral formats and through signed documents, as well as in Kazakhstan’s stance within international organizations, we have always felt this support, and we are very grateful for it.”

