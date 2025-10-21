Active cooperation between Baku, Astana holds significant geopolitical importance - President Ilham Aliyev

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 21. Active cooperation between Baku and Astana carries significant geopolitical importance, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press statement with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports.

“Today, the active cooperation between our countries also holds great geopolitical importance. At a time when new transport routes are opening, when projects related to connectivity across the broader Eurasian region are being implemented, and when the Caucasus and Central Asia are becoming more interconnected, often operating within a single geographical space, all of this requires constant attention and, naturally, the involvement of heads of state to ensure that this cooperation yields concrete results,” the head of state noted.