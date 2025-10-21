Energy Ministry breaks down current gas reserve outlook in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 21. Kazakhstan has the necessary tools and additional gas supplies to prevent shortages, Kazakhstan's Minister of Energy, Erlan Akkenzhenov told journalists in Astana, Trend's special correspondent reports.

“Various media outlets are currently spreading information that drone attacks will affect gas supplies to Kazakhstan. This is not the case. I can officially state that we have all the necessary tools and additional gas supplies are in place,” he said.

According to him, the operation of heating facilities in the country will not be disrupted.

Akkenzhenov also noted that a two-day supply of liquefied hydrocarbon gas has been formed in the Aktobe region, and there are no problems with supply at present. This also applies to the Mangistau and West Kazakhstan regions.

He stated that approximately 9 bcm of gas from the Karachaganak field is processed annually at the Orenburg gas chemical complex.

Following up on this topic, he commented on the prospects for building a gas processing plant in Karachaganak, emphasizing that the project is currently being implemented by KazMunayGas in cooperation with foreign partners.

Akkenzhenov added that work is currently underway to agree on the technical parameters for connecting the future plant to the existing infrastructure of the Karachaganak project.

Speaking about joint plans with SOCAR to develop the Dunga oil field, the minister noted that this is a high-quality asset where light, low-sulfur oil is produced, which is well suited for further processing.