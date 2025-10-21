Bulgaria backs EU Black Sea strategic approach at Luxembourg ministerial meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. Foreign Minister of Bulgaria Georg Georgiev participated in a Ministerial Meeting on Interregional Security and Connectivity, bringing together the foreign ministers of EU member states, the Eastern Partnership countries, the Black Sea region, and Central Asia, held in Luxembourg, Trend reports.

During the first plenary session, the ministers discussed the EU’s new Strategic Approach for the Black Sea, which reflects the region’s importance for Europe’s security, stability, and prosperity.

“Security, stability, and connectivity in the Black Sea region are not only in the interest of Bulgaria and the coastal Black Sea states but fully in the interest of the entire European Union,” stated our top diplomat.

Minister Georgiev also said that Bulgaria welcomes and intends to actively participate in the establishment of a Black Sea Maritime Security Center, one of the main goals outlined in the new Strategic Approach. “We express our readiness to host efforts leading to its rapid creation and are ready to continue constructive engagement with both the European External Action Service and the European Commission, as well as with Romania, our main partner in this regard,” he emphasized.

In the second part of the meeting, the Connectivity Agenda was discussed, which aims to unlock the potential of the Black Sea region as a bridge between Europe and Central Asia through transport, energy, and digital links, also including the Western Balkans.

“Bulgaria supports the development of sustainable connections between the EU, the Eastern Partnership countries, Turkey, and Central Asian states, as well as the expansion of infrastructure and transport corridors crucial for the recovery of Ukraine,” Minister Georgiev concluded.