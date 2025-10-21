Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan is special country for Kazakhstan, fraternal state - President Tokayev

Politics Materials 21 October 2025 12:37 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan is special country for Kazakhstan, fraternal state - President Tokayev

Follow Trend on

Emin Aliyev
Emin Aliyev
Read more

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 21. Azerbaijan is a special country for Kazakhstan, a fraternal state, said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during his speech at the second meeting of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Supreme Interstate Council, Trend reports.

“We are united by common historical roots, a rich spiritual and cultural heritage, and, ultimately, a shared mentality and outlook on developments. On this unshakable foundation, we are successfully developing our multifaceted cooperation,” President Tokayev emphasized.

Latest

Latest

Read more