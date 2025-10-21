World leaders gather in Sarajevo to back global peace initiative (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, hosted the second chapter of the global initiative “Call for Peace, End of Wars, and Respect for International Law,” Trend reports.

The event brought together high-ranking officials, religious leaders, representatives of civil society, the academic community, as well as young people and women actively contributing to peacebuilding around the world.

At the closing ceremony, held in Sarajevo’s City Hall (Vijećnica), Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Elmedin Konaković, addressed the attendees, expressing satisfaction that his country had the honor of hosting such an important global initiative. In his speech, he emphasized the symbolic strength of Sarajevo — a city that endured the longest siege in modern European history and today stands as a symbol of resilience, reconciliation, and hope. He highlighted the responsibility that comes with the past, calling for reason, dialogue, and bridge-building among nations.

The minister particularly underscored the importance of peace as a fundamental human right, and Bosnia and Herzegovina’s role in promoting international law, solidarity, and a common future based on dignity and justice.

“About thirty years ago, I defended this city. I was a soldier. I know what war means. And that is why today I understand even more the true value of peace. I do not speak about peace only as a minister, but as someone who has personally felt its price — as someone who knows that we must build and defend it every single day through dialogue, understanding, and cooperation,” Minister Konaković said. He added that “Sarajevo today once again stands as a beacon of peace, understanding, and shared human dignity.”

The minister stated that the “Call for Peace” initiative comes at a time when the global order faces serious challenges, and that Bosnia and Herzegovina, as a country that has survived destruction and genocide, deeply understands the cost of war and sincerely values the meaning of peace.

“Our experience obliges us to tirelessly and consistently promote dialogue, tolerance, and mutual respect, and to defend the principles of international law, multilateralism, and human rights,” he added, welcoming efforts to achieve peace in Palestine, Ukraine, Sudan, and all places in the world where conflicts persist.

The ceremony concluded with the adoption of the Joint Sarajevo Declaration, which, among other things, calls for peace through unconditional respect for international and humanitarian law; condemnation of all forms of aggression, terrorism, and attacks on civilians and cultural heritage; full and equal participation of women and youth in peacebuilding processes; and combating hate speech, disinformation, intolerance, xenophobia, antisemitism, Islamophobia, and Christianophobia. It also emphasizes the promotion of education for peace, cultural and sports diplomacy, and the responsible use of new technologies.

At the closing of the event, participants called on all states, international organizations, and social actors to move from words to action and to support the establishment of a global peace lobby that will monitor and encourage concrete steps toward ending wars and strengthening international law.