Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss prospects for co-op in digital technologies (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev discussed prospects for cooperation in innovation, digitalization, and information and communications technology (ICT) during a series of meetings in Astana with representatives of the Kazakh government, the minister's publication on X page said, Trend reports.

In particular, meetings were held with Kazakh Minister of Transport Nurkan Sauranbayev and Presidential Adviser Asel Zhanasova, during which the parties exchanged views on opportunities for collaboration in innovation and digital development.

"During the visit, we familiarized ourselves with the activities of the Astana Hub innovation center. Here, we received detailed information about projects being implemented in the areas of training professional ICT specialists, developing startups, and strengthening the digital ecosystem.

We also exchanged views on opportunities for cooperation and sharing experiences in digital development," the publication noted.

Meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Development and Artificial Intelligence of Kazakhstan Zhaslan Madiyev discussed issues of expanding cooperation in areas such as digital government solutions, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and space technologies.

