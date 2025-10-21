Azercosmos targets SpaceX cooperation for upcoming Azersky-2 project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. Azercosmos space agency will cooperate with SpaceX through Azersky-2 project, Acting Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azercosmos, Dunay Badirkhanov said at the event "Opportunities from Space: 10 Years of the Contribution of Our Space Observation to Socio-Economic Development", Trend reports.

"We'll produce satellites in Azerbaijan in the near future and have already taken our first steps for this: our R&D team has been undergoing intensive training on the production of satellites in Israel within the framework of the Azersky-2 project, despite the difficult political conditions, for a year and a half," he explained.

According to him, the design and engineering work on the construction of a satellite manufacturing plant and a Spacecraft Development Center for workers to be involved in production has been completed.

"Our construction site for the center is known. We'll begin construction in the coming months. We have chosen SpaceX as the carrier rocket for our satellite.

In addition, for the first time in the history of Azercosmos, we have created a subsidiary - the Spacecraft Development and Production Center LLC. The LLC will support the implementation of our spacecraft production projects more easily," Badirkhanov emphasized.

