Azerbaijan, Kazakh Samruk-Kazyna Wealth Fund, and Investment Holding discuss co-op opportunities (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. Possible areas of cooperation, joint projects, including partnership opportunities in the fields of transport, logistics and telecommunications between Azerbaijan's AZCON Holding and Kazakhstan's Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Welfare Fund and Investment Holding were discussed, the Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport said in a statement, Trend reports.

The discussion was held during a meeting of the Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev with Samruk-Kazyna, established to manage Kazakhstan's state assets, as part of his visit to Astana.