Iran seeks constructive engagement rooted in mutual respect, spokesperson says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21.​ The Iranian government is always ready to negotiate with all parties on the basis of mutual respect, Iranian government spokesperson, Fatemeh Mohajerani said at a press conference in Tehran today, Trend reports.

According to her, Iran has always advocated negotiations and repeatedly raised this issue, however, the country was subjected to military air strikes while conducting negotiations.

“The other side should stop trying to dictate its demands. Iran conducts negotiations with all countries and never gives up these opportunities,” she noted.

Mohajerani pointed out that negotiations have their own principles and should be conducted based on national interests, while simply accepting the dictates of the other side is no longer negotiation.

She added that Iran is always in favor of peace.

The five rounds of indirect talks on Iran's nuclear program took place between Iran and the U.S. on April 12, 19, and 26, and May 11 and 23. Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi acted as mediator in the indirect talks, with the Iranian delegation led by Foreign Minister Sayed Abbas Araghchi and the U.S. delegation led by U.S. Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff. The first, third, and fourth rounds of negotiations took place in Muscat, the capital of Oman, and the second and fifth rounds took place in Rome, the capital of Italy.

On June 22, the U.S. launched military airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities. It is reported that the airstrikes destroyed the Iranian nuclear facilities.

